180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REET. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after buying an additional 987,459 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.