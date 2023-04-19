180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $952,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 73,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 792.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 278,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,602,000 after buying an additional 247,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 48,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

