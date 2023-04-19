180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in NIO by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in NIO by 637.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NIO by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.93. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. Mizuho cut their price objective on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance dropped their price target on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

