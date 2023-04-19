180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $643.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $644.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $588.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $698.59.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

