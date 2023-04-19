180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.4 %

ANET opened at $162.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $171.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $251,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,912,592.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,687 shares of company stock valued at $48,091,876 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.