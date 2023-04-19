180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNX opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $64.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

