180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,628 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LUV opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

