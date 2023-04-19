180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $110.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.02. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $124.19.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

