180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eaton by 28.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,764,000 after purchasing an additional 244,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $163.69 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

