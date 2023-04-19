17,869 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Purchased by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,324,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 517.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,795,000 after acquiring an additional 967,980 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,314,000 after acquiring an additional 652,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,125,000 after acquiring an additional 482,506 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.58. 684,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,819. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.41.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.