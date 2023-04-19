13,041 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ) Bought by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 0.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 241.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,187,000 after buying an additional 614,712 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,012,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,855,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,716,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,776,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.98. The stock had a trading volume of 264,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,070. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.