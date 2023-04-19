11,513 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,648,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $483.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $114.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $474.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.26.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

