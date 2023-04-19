11,345 Shares in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $25.33.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

