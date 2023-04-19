1,045 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.89.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 12.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $32.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.61. 3,446,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,250. The company has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

