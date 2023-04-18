ZClassic Price Tops $0.0473 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 17th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $438,906.23 and approximately $23.81 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00141732 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00055057 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00037534 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001201 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

