Zcash One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.14 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. In the last week, Zcash has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $685.31 million and $24.14 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $41.97 or 0.00142459 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00054872 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00037539 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001200 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

