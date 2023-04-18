Zcash 24 Hour Volume Hits $23.64 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Zcash has a total market cap of $692.08 million and approximately $23.64 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $42.39 or 0.00139769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00053812 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00037206 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

