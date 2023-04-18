Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) Trading 5,900% Higher

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZADDF – Get Rating) traded up 5,900% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 67 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Zadar Ventures Trading Up 5,900.0 %

The company has a market cap of $10.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Zadar Ventures Company Profile

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

