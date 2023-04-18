XYO (XYO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $973,610.74

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 18th. XYO has a market capitalization of $68.59 million and approximately $973,610.74 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00020358 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018445 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,236.03 or 0.99966447 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, "XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0054243 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $919,187.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/."

