XDC Network (XDC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $606.62 Million

XDC Network (XDC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, XDC Network has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. XDC Network has a market cap of $606.62 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XDC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XDC Network Profile

XDC Network’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,829,633,836 coins. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

