Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.84% of Xcel Brands worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Brands

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.