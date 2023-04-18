X Square Capital LLC Sells 23,160 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

X Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,214 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 23,160 shares during the period. Peabody Energy comprises approximately 2.2% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,279 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,138 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $41,682,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,899,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

BTU traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $26.26. 682,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,176,979. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $2.10. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BTU shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In related news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $299,509.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $43,263,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,644,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $299,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,735,924 shares of company stock valued at $51,415,878. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

