X Square Capital LLC Has $549,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,938,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,719,793. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $61.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

