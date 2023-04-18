X Square Capital LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 319.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $147,019,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $85.68. The company had a trading volume of 711,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $85.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

