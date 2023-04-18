X Square Capital LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

X Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $318.46. 12,578,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,362,531. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $347.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.56.
Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend
Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

