X Square Capital LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on XPO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPO in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

XPO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 459,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,284. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.61. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $45.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

