X Square Capital LLC Buys 12,000 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,331,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Tellurian accounts for 1.3% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. X Square Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Tellurian worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TELL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,741,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tellurian by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,768,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,317,000 after purchasing an additional 436,821 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Tellurian by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,933,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 824,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tellurian by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,761 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tellurian news, Director Charif Souki sold 1,793,194 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $3,442,932.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,866,445 shares in the company, valued at $51,583,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,167,552 shares of company stock worth $24,491,453 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

TELL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. 2,214,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,784,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $102.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

