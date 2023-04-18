X Square Capital LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,699 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.33. 729,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,024,356. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.43. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

