X Square Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 82.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 435.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $302,419.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,747.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,401 shares of company stock worth $17,634,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNTH shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Lantheus stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.35. The company had a trading volume of 165,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,538. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $89.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.55.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

