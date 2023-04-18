X Square Capital LLC Acquires 10,995 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,995 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises 1.5% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $96,636,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,043 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $46,838,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,518,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,795,890,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.71. 1,924,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,296,608. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.94.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

