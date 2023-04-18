Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Wynnstay Group Stock Down 1.4 %

LON WYN traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 451 ($5.58). The stock had a trading volume of 19,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,967. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 495.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 562.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Wynnstay Group has a 52-week low of GBX 416.55 ($5.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 658 ($8.14). The stock has a market cap of £101.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Wynnstay Group

In related news, insider B Paul Roberts sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.41), for a total transaction of £9,561.56 ($11,832.15). In other Wynnstay Group news, insider Gareth Davies sold 6,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.57), for a total transaction of £37,031.94 ($45,825.94). Also, insider B Paul Roberts sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.41), for a total transaction of £9,561.56 ($11,832.15). Corporate insiders own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

