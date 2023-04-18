WSFS Financial (WSFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect WSFS Financial to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.06 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WSFS Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

