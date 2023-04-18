Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

WK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $1,353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $1,353,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,067 shares of company stock worth $4,097,248 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Workiva by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Workiva by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Workiva by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK stock opened at $101.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Workiva has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $111.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.09.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

