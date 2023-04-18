Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,244.0 days.

Wizz Air Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZAF opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $39.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Wizz Air to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

