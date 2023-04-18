WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.93

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.93 and last traded at $83.93, with a volume of 10299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.47.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEDJ. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 132.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

