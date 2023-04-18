Windsor Group LTD Invests $208,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 76,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 423.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $71.16. The company has a market cap of $514.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.80.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

