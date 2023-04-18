Westpark Capital Increases SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $25.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Westpark Capital from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on S. Scotiabank assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Shares of S stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.52.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $59,459.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $59,459.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $25,069.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,309 shares of company stock worth $3,953,910. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $730,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at about $579,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 10.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

