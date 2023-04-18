Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Trading Up 0.2 %

Westlake stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.31. 307,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Westlake has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Westlake by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,820,000 after acquiring an additional 342,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,719,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,014,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Westlake by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,239,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,196,000 after purchasing an additional 221,020 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.