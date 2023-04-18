Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 1st

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $4.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
