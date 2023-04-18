Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 1st

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $4.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 904,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

