Welch & Forbes LLC Takes $5.20 Million Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 649,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $426,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $1,642,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLN opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $9.05.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 364 ($4.50) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Investec began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

