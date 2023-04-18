Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 4,875 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC lifted their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NIKE stock opened at $126.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.43. The company has a market cap of $194.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

