Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 33,845 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,845 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.34% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 86.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter.

FPEI stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

