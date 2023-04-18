Welch & Forbes LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEU opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

