Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Barclays initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $205.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.48 and its 200-day moving average is $201.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The stock has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

