Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $17,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $229.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -627.44%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.