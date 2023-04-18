WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $99.58 Million

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded up 37.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a market cap of $99.58 million and approximately $411,310.75 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Profile

WaykiChain Governance Coin was first traded on October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain Governance Coin is www.waykichain.com. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

