Waverton Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,161 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 149,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,042,000 after acquiring an additional 69,904 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 40,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.85.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $184.54 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

