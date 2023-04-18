Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.89. The company had a trading volume of 65,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,302. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $245.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.50.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.