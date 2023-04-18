Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Has $8.87 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 8.0% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

FNDF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.18. 222,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,901. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

