Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 2,441 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHM traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.70. The stock had a trading volume of 62,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,641. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $76.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.37.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

